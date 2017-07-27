Scientists using adult toys to discern the sex of turtles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Why some stories trend, we’ll never know, but apparently one that's trending has to do with how it can be difficult to tell the sex of some turtles. That can apply to some people too, but this story is about turtles.

Scientists at Missouri State University have taken to using human toys, of the adult variety, to get male Western Chicken Turtles to … show their stuff.

Gina Distledorf runs an animal rescue and can see why scientists might be using the human female stimulation devices, but for many species, such drastic measures may not be needed.

“When you talk about older turtles, they’re a lot easier to tell sex because they become sexually dimorphic. Which means a lot of them have differences that you can tell,” she says.

Like how in many cases a males bottom shell will be concave, and the female’s will be flat. This is so that one fits snug over the other.

Tail size is another indicator.

“The male reproductive organ is actually in the tail, the female’s reproductive organs are in the body so the female has a small tail,” explains Distledorf.

When it comes to water turtles, claw size gives it away. Males have bigger claws, to give that ‘come hither’ wave…

“And that’s like ‘I wanna date’ ‘I wanna date’ ‘I wanna date’ and that attracts the females,” she says.

We tried a cell phone to see if the vibration feature did anything, but it didn't do the trick.

“If you want to target a specific area of the turtle you would want something that has a little less surface area like the device, and also they said that they will also target go ahead and stimulate the neck, or the front arm, or different areas and the cell phone might not get to those areas,” she explains.

So, turtle foreplay??? Well, as long as it's for science! A female box turtle can also clamp down with her back shell, pinching a male’s you know what if she’s not in the mood! Guess there’s something to be said for using the right tool for the job.