UHD gator mural to be demolished this week

HOUSTON — It’s the end of an era at the University of Houston Downtown. Some folks might think it’s a ‘croc,’ but actually it’s a ‘Gator.’

No aide in sight for the 2-year-old gator mural scheduled to come down this week as the school makes way for a new $60 million Natural Sciences building.

Artist Sebastian “Mr. D” Boileau says he knew from the start that the art installation was only temporary, but he still hates to see it go.

So whether you’re a gator graduate or a gator-to-be, check out the mural before we all say, one final time, see ya later, alligator!