Fans suspicious after Z-Ro arrested; accused of beating ex-girlfriend, rapper Just Brittany

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Z-Ro is back on the streets Thursday morning following a domestic abuse charge filed against him by his ex-girlfriend, singer Just Brittany. The rapper posted his $50,000 bond Wednesday after going before a Harris County judge, court documents said.

The 40-year-old artist was hit with aggravated assault of a family member after the 28-year-old singer said he beat her extensively in April. The alleged abuse happened when Just Brittany went to Z-Ro’s Katy-area home to discuss canceled dinner plans, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Z-Ro allegedly brandished a pistol while slapping, punching and dragging the singer during an attack that lasted almost two hours. Investigators said Just Brittany claims the assault made her vomit, forcing her to go to the restroom, where she started to record a 20-minute long audio clip. The alleged assault continued once she left the restroom, a police report said.

However, the songstress didn’t file charges against Z-Ro until Monday— almost four months later. Just Brittany showed Harris County deputies the recording, launching an investigation and leading to Z-Ro’s arrest on Wednesday.

So far, both artists have remained silent about the dispute while the Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.

The artists just released a collaborative track and music video for their song “Mama Should’ve told Me” in December 2016.

Currently, Just Brittany is a contestant on the competitive reality television show SIGNED on VH1, which premiered Wednesday night. On the show, music mongols Lenny S, Rick Ross and The-Dream search for the newest rapper to be signed to their individual record labels.

Meanwhile, Z-Ro just released his latest album, ‘No Love Boulevard,’ in June. The artist told numerous music publications that it will be his last musical release, marking the end of his 20-year run as a successful solo artist.

The case has raised the eyebrows — and fists — of some fans on both sides. Z-Ro and Just Brittany followers hit social media to express their opinions on the matter.