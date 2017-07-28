Ancient mammoth fossil unearthed in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER COUNTY, Tex. - Talk about making a mammoth discovery!

Believe it or not, a Columbian mammoth has been resting in a North Texas field for centuries!

That is, until the property owner ran over a bone with a bulldozer.

"This is maybe half of his full tusk," Lori Gouge, department chair and geology professor at Weatherford College, explained. "The other one was beside it, which is now the one at the lab."

Anthropologists say the Mammoth became extinct about 10,000 years ago, give or take.

Gouge thinks this particular mammoth stood about 9 to 12 feet tall....and was about 30 years old.

"He could've been like 20,000 pounds or as much as three suburbans," she added.

Now the ancient animal's fossil remains are being studied in a lab at Weatherford College.

"But this is a fairly significant find because usually you find a bone, a tusk....at least 15 percent of this animal is there," geologoy instructor William Seigler said.

Kind of like the wooly mammoth discovered in Michigan a couple of years ago.

In this case, the property owner decided to donate the mammoth to the college, so now it will be cleaned up and displayed there.

"There's pieces of tusk," Siegler showed off.

Just remember....mammoths tended to travel together.

So, there just may be another mammoth-find in the Lone Star State someday soon!