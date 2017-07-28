Cashier’s act of kindness leaves foster parent in awe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. -- A customer was left in awe following a kind act by a Walmart cashier.

Nick Tate, 20, who works at the Walmart in Newcastle, meets dozens of people every day at work.

"I'm a big people person. So, I just love getting to talk to people, and hear about their day and just see how they're doing,” Tate told KFOR.

On a busy Friday night, he met a foster parent whom he said he’ll never forget.

"She was coming through, and she had two little girls and a baby. The two little girls were just going crazy,” Tate said. "So, I looked at her and said 'One of those days?'”

On top of that, Tate said the line behind her kept piling up.

"She apologized beforehand. She said 'I have never used WIC before. I don't know how it's going to go,'” Tate said.

The federal program provides assistance for low-income families with children.

However, it only covers certain items, including specific brands of baby formula.

"We tried to run it again and the WIC still didn't work. So, I just felt like God was telling me just to pay for it,” Tate said.

He paid for all $60 of the groceries and formula, which accounts for about a day's wage for Tate.

"I swiped it and instantly she started bawling her eyes out,” Tate said.

The woman took to Facebook to share the young man’s act of kindness.

"You never know what God is going to do. Yeah, it might be hard. It might be scary. It might be a day's wage. But, if God is calling you to do it, he's going to have something major for you,” Tate said. ​