Designers from around the world strut their stuff in Houston at charity fashion show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston is making its mark when it comes to fashion. It has become a fashion destination and starting Saturday, designers from all over the world will be in town for Houston Iconic Fashion Week.

Being held at 51 Fifteen in the Galleria, it is the premiere fashion event offering an innovative platform for emerging and established designers around the world. Hosted bi-annually by Gaelle, Inc. and The Ray of Sun Foundation, the Houston Iconic Fashion Week is setting the first milestone in avant-garde fashion and entertainment on the southern coast.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe has your backstage pass before things get cranking on the runway. Not to mention an exclusive interview with "The Godfather of Urban Wear", Karl Kani.

For more information on Houston Iconic Fashion Week and to purchase tickets to the charity fashion show click here.