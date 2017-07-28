Flix Fix: Atomic Blonde, Lady MacBeth, A Ghost Story and Detroit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- With summer blockbusters showing signs of winding down for the season hard hitting dramas starting to take their place, even perhaps some awards contenders peaking their head. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews four of this week’s new releases including Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron, which looks like an action flick, he explains how it’s not. Why Lady MacBeth is a horror movie, despite looking like a stuffy period piece, and how A Ghost Story isn’t for horror fans. He also reviews Katheryn Bigelow’s Detroit featuring Stars Wars John Boyega, making its early play on the awards season. Lots to discuss on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.