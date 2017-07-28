Harris County deputy found dead inside home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a welfare check resulted in the discovery of a deceased deputy, authorities said.

The body of Deputy Michael Collins was found Wednesday at his home in the 20000 block of Sunshine Ridge Lane. Responding deputies smelled a gas odor in the area. For safety reasons, deputies called the Houston Fire Department to the scene.

The incident is still under review, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Deputy Michael Collins was a 26 year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff Office assigned to the Justice Management Bureau Court Division.

“Please keep the Collins Family in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.