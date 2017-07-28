Houston Happenings: July 27-30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Monster Energy Dub Show

Start your engines and head over to NRG center this Sunday for the Monster Energy Dub show .

The traveling custom car show features hundreds of hot wheels ranging from tricked out cars along with some sick trucks, jeeps, motorcycles and low riders.

Not to mention Gucci mane, Kyle Le-Crae, Slim Thug and Baby Bash are set to perform.

Doors open at noon. Tickets range from $25 to $100.

Museum Experience Day Zone 3

Summer's museum experience returns Saturday showcasing a trio of district museums within an easily walkable 3-block footprint.

The featured museums of zone 3 the Contemporary Arts Museum, the Jung Center of Houston and the Museum of Fine Arts.

And you can be an artist for a day they'll have a variety of art making activities. Also plan for lunch with food trucks stationed in the south lawn.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Best part, its free.

Dive N' Movie Zootopia at Wet N' Wild Splashtown

Cool off and head over to Splashtown with the family Friday night for Dive N' Movies and watch Zootopia.

Enjoy a DJ and games along with discounted food items while waiting for the movie to start!

The screening starts at 9 PM. Prices vary.

Summer Series Art Stroll and Sale at Sawyer yards

Come celebrate summer with great local art, music and a refreshing sip with Houston's largest creative community.

The Summer Series Art Stroll and Sale will be held Friday where art lovers can view the work of hundreds of artists in 4 studio buildings. There will also be live music, food trucks and summer cocktails for the perfect evening of meeting new artists and shopping.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. Best part, its free!