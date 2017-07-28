× HPD: Three carjackers escape after man robbed inside Upper Kirby hotel garage

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for three men accused of stealing a man’s car at gunpoint in the Upper Kirby area, authorities said.

The victim was walking to his car on the third floor of the Crown Plaza Hotel garage around 12:10 a.m. Thursday when three men were attempting to break into the vehicle, investigators said. The men pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his keys. The victim obliged, throwing his keys at them and then running away.

While the victim ran off, police said the men fired shots.

The hotel’s security guard heard the shots and ran out to the garage, investigators said.

The men stole the victim’s white Nissan car and then sped off.

Investigators said the men arrived at the hotel in a red-color sedan and are accused of burglarizing two other vehicles.