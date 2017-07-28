× Police: HPD officer struck by drunken driver, plunges 16 feet off freeway

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a traffic incident that turned into a pedestrian accident involving one of its own officers Friday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Newcastle around 2:05 a.m. According to HPD Sgt. Thomas Fendia, two officers were investigating the scene when an alleged drunken driver struck their car and then at least one of the officers. The officer was thrown over a highway barrier, falling 16 feet onto the access road.

Investigators said the vehicle was going about 35 to 40 mph when it hit the officers.

The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital with non-life threatening injures, police said. The second officer was taken to the hospital, as well, for precautionary reasons.

Investigators said the suspected drunken woman who hit the officers and their patrol vehicle smelled of alcohol.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were not found to be intoxicated. Neither of them were injured.

“You’ve got essentially a 3,000, 4,000, 10,000-pound weapon coming straight at these officers. There’s absolutely nothing they can do,” Fendia said.