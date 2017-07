× Tour bus catches fire in HOV lane of Katy Freeway, police say

KATY, Texas — The Houston Police Department responded to a burning tour bus Friday morning in the eastbound HOV lane of I-10 in the Katy area, authorities said.

The department tweeted that the charter bus was stalled and on fire near S. Fry Road.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.