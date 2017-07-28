Trump to law enforcement: ‘Don’t be too nice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, New York - President Trump hit the road Friday to visit police on Long Island and fire up a crackdown on the violent MS-13 gang.......and gave cops a little on-the-job advice.

"And when you see these towns-- and when you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in-- rough....I said, 'please don't be too nice,'" the president told the large assembly of law enforcement officers.

Then, the president further clarified his comments.

"Like when you guys put somebody in the car-- and you're protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over. Like, don't hit their head, and they've just killed somebody. Don't hit their head. I said, you can take the hand away, okay?'" he said.

Critics were quick to blast Trump for crossing the line....and practically endorsing police brutality.

But Trump-- who calls himself 'the law and order' president-- is marching on with his war on gangs.

"We will find you, we will arrest you, we will jail you, and we will deport you," he declared to a rousing round of applause.

The president referred to the MS-13 gang members as "animals."

There are about 10,000 MS-13 gang members in the U.S., according to the Justice Department, but that number may be growing.

Guess we'll see what happens after they get 'the Trump treatment!'