Authorities search for missing man in Lake Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston Fire Department officials have been searching for a man who went missing in Lake Houston Saturday morning.

According to authorities, around 3 a.m. they were called to Lake Houston at FM 1960 and E. Lake Houston Parkway when a small boat with three men in it capsized, falling into the water.

While two of the men were able to swim back to the shore, one of the men disappeared in the water, authorities said.

After HPD and HFD conducted a search and were unable to find the man, a dive team was dispatched around 6 a.m. to assist in the search.

The man’s identity has not been released yet.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew covering the search today.