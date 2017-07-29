Bizarre insect bite in Arizona has doctors baffled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Arizona -- Here's one heck of a bizarre bite!

Well, that's what happened to this fellow in Arizona, and the mysterious insect bite has doctors baffled!

"There is still excruciating pain that's in the arm, and it moves from different places from time to time," Thomas Jay, who was bitten by the mystery bug, revealed.

Now doctors are calling the nasty bite a medical mystery.

"The bite itself was a circular bite, and it already had like a white sealed skin on top of it," Jay described.

"It doubled in size in an hour and a half," Jay's wife Deanna Petrov added.

And after 10 days.....it still looks pretty nasty!

Some folks even wonder if the insect could be from out of this world!

Petrov posted about the bite on Facebook-- and all kinds of opinions rolled in.

"One of the ladies right away said call poison control," Petrov recalled. "Other people said get him to the ER. We had 100 people right away say don't joke around...this is serious."

But medical doctors were just as clueless about the nasty-looking wound.

"Toxicologist was in the room looking at him, and that's when they checked him and said, 'No, that something is wrong...we need to try and figure this out," Petrov explained. "Started running blood tests, and it just never stopped for 3 days."

The mysterious bite has everyone completely stumped.

"It's like a camel spider, wind spider, sun scorpion.....sort of that family," Petrov shared.

"Even though they might not be able to figure out what it was, they might be able to help other individuals as they learn from this situation," Jay said.

Everyone can agree on one thing: whatever it was that bit him.....keep it away from the rest of us!