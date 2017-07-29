× Body of missing woman found in Sam Houston National Forest

NEW WAVERLY, TX – Search crews found the body of a woman who went missing in the Sam Houston National Forest while hiking with her husband.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Theresa Kirkpatrick, 55, was found a little before 11:00 Saturday morning. She had last been seen by her husband around 8:30 Friday morning. He says the two got separated somehow and he searched for her all day before notifying authorities that she was missing.