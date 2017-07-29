Florida officials investigating two acts of shark torture after dragging video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. - It's a different kind of "shark attack." A viral video of a hooked-shark being dragged behind a speed boat in Florida has sparked shock and outrage around the world.

"Look, it's already almost dead," one of the boat crew says during the disturbing video.

"Really hard to watch. You have this amazing animal like cartwheeling backwards," Bryce Rohrer of Florida Shark Diving said.

"It's just heartbreaking. No shark or no animal should go through that," shark expert Alex Carrier insisted.

Even seasoned fishermen are fired up over this senseless act!

"Complete lack of respect for the environment and other species," veteran fisherman Jay Jankowski declared.

"This was not an act of fishing in a fishing tournament. This was complete animal torture," Rohrer added.

But now that the Florida State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has launched an investigation, and investigators believe this may not be the first time the perpetrators have tortured a shark.

Now, the FWC is further investigating a video of a hammerhead shark being tortured back in January.

"That makes it monstrous! ....pouring that liquid into that shark! That shark was probably far gone and probably on its way out already," shark expert and Florida Aquarium Associate Curator Eric Hovland summed up.

The alleged shark draggers have reportedly "all lawyered-up" now.

Yet, one of the crew members has issued an apology....saying, "I realize what we did was stupid. I have learned from my actions, and I am sorry. It won't happen again."

But at the end of the day......perhaps the most outrageous thing of all is that Florida officials say no crime may have been committed here.

That just may be the biggest crime of all!

And that's no fish tale!