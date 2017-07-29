Man faces charges after woman dies in car crash in NW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A man faces charges after a woman was killed in a car crash in northwest Houston Friday night, according to Houston police.

Authorities said around 9:30 p.m., two people were involved in a minor car accident at Hempstead and West Tidwell, but the driver at fault tried to flee the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect sped down West Tidwell and southbound to Guhn Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, split a telephone pole in half, and slammed into a tree.

Authorities said a female passenger in the suspect’s car died at the scene.

The suspect was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, and is in serious but stable condition.

HPD was able to determine the man was intoxicated, so he is expected to face Intoxication Manslaughter charges.