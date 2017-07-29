Shooting victim crashes through construction barricade in NW Houston, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A man who was injured in a shooting crashed through a construction barricade in northwest Houston Friday night, according to police.

Authorities said the crash happened on Magnum and Highway 290 around 10:30 p.m. When officers walked up to the victim’s vehicle, they discovered he had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Although police asked the victim what happened, they said he refused to cooperate and tell them.

Police have few leads, and details about where and when the shooting happened remain a mystery.