Sole`Ana Stables offers therapeutic horseback riding in Alvin for special needs adults and children

ALVIN, Texas -- Hold your horses and giddy up for some Texas style therapy!

Sole`Ana Stables in Alvin offers therapeutic horseback riding for adults and children with special needs.

"They think they're playing a game, but they're actually working.. developing core muscles, balance, socialization.. many many things all rolled into one, but they think it's just fun," said Dea Martin of Big Wish Farm.

Sole`Ana stables was founded by Andrew and Sasha Camacho in honor of their daughter Solana Garcia who was born with Down Syndrome.

"We were really looking for a place where she could get exceptional therapeutic riding.. one that was PATH certified, and we could just not really find a place that we thought was really good for her... so my husband decided that we should do it on our own." said Sasha Camacho.

The Camacho`s dreamed of a place where families could gather without judgment, having a therapeutic program that accepts everyone with love and compassion.

Riders were all smiles playing the rings game, an activity that helps build core strength, balance, and fine motor skills. Sole'Ana Stables provides numerous of activities and programs for therapeutic horseback riding.

Hey! Who said getting back in the saddle wasn't fun?!?