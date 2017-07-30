Fire damages business, leaves NW Houston residents without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A three-alarm fire has caused damage to a business and left many people without power in northwest Houston Saturday night, according to officials.

Authorities said multiple fire departments were dispatched around 9 p.m. to “Décor to Remember,” a linen and décor rental, on Bridge Forest and Antoine in response to calls about a building fire.

When officials arrived to the scene, there were heavy flames coming from the building. The fire eventually spread to the power poles next to the building, burning wires and transformers in the process. Authorities said the fire left about 2,000 residents without power.

The fire started in the back of the building where a large amount of linen and cloth was, investigators said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office.