Jeff Bagwell becomes the second Astro in MLB’s Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Jeff Bagwell is reuniting with his former Astros teammate Craig Biggio. However, this time around the killer B’s aren’t hitting the field together, they’re teaming up in Cooperstown.

Bagwell was officially inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday. He joins Biggio, who was inducted in 2015, as the only Astros within baseball’s most hallowed halls.

Bagwell has a long list of accomplishments over his 15 years with the Astros. He started off by earning rookie of the year honors in 1991 and followed that up in 1994 by becoming only the third player ever win the National League MVP in a unanimous vote. He won the NL Gold Glove award that same year.

Bagweel has career totals of 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI’s, 1,401 walks, and a .297 lifetime batting average. He leads the Astros in all four categories. Biggio had this to say about Bagwell’s career. “He put up incredible numbers offensively, but he was also a smart player, a really good defensive player, a great baserunner and he played the game the right way,” said Biggio. “I’m so very proud to have played with him for so many years. We were able to change the culture in Houston. Our goal was to win, and Baggy was a major reason for our success.”

Always humble, Bagwell has said that didn’t expect to be honored with a spot in the Hall of Fame, but at least one of his former teammates knew that he was destined for Cooperstown. “This is long overdue,” said former Astros outfielder Lance Berkman. “Jeff is one of the top, three or four players that I ever played with or against.”

With the pomp and circumstance of the induction ceremony now in the past, Bagwell’s plaque will forever hang right where it belongs, among the immortals of baseball.