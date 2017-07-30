MS-13 gang member arrested in connection to 2 local murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Virginia -- One of Texas' most wanted has been captured Saturday morning just west of Arlington, Virginia, according to authorities.

Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, also known as "Terror," is a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member who was wanted in connection to a pair of murders-- one in Fort Bend County last June, and another one in Harris County earlier this month.

Law enforcement has been working with the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston, along with Texas DPS CID, FBI-Houston, and Houston PD Homicide Unit, and coordinated efforts from authorities near Arlington, Virginia, to arrest Hernandez.

Hernandez is a native of El Salvador and has been living in the U.S. illegally for several years.