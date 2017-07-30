Murder suspect remains on the loose after SWAT standoff in SW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Police are still searching for a murder suspect after a SWAT standoff at a home in southwest Houston ended Sunday morning.

HPD said during what they believe was a family disturbance, the suspect allegedly shot and killed a man while the victim’s family was in their apartment around 12:30 a.m. at 11315 Fondren Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim dead in front of his apartment. Police said they spoke to a witness who claimed to know the suspect, and believe the suspect and victim were acquaintances.

Around 5 a.m., further investigation led police to the suspect’s home on the 6300 block of Cambridge Glen near Sandpiper. They believed the suspect may have fled to the home after the shooting.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and monitored the area until they were granted a search warrant four hours later. After authorities searched the home, the suspect was not found.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect they are looking for, however, they did say he has a criminal history.

While giving an update on the incident, Chief Lopez of HPD warned, “If anyone sees the suspect and knows about this incident, please report it to the police, but don’t confront the suspect. Call the police, flag down a police officer, and we’ll handle it.”