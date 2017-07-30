The Cheesecake Factory celebrates National Cheesecake Day with new, tasty flavor!

It’s National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating in a major– and yummy kind of way!

Known for having more than 30 selections of this mouth-watering delicacy, the restaurant has added the “Celebration Cheesecake” to the menu!

This newly introduced slice of heaven features layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting, and finished with brightly colored confetti. Sounds like party on your taste buds!

This is a two-day celebration, so in order to get a taste of the “Celebration Cheesecake” for only half the price, you can visit The Cheesecake Factory today and tomorrow!