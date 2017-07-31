Between the Lines: Craig takes BTL to Cooperstown for Bagwell induction

HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty, being the avid Astros fan that he is, had to be in Cooperstown, New York, to see baseball legend Jeff Bagwell get inducted into the Hall of Fame. Take a look!
