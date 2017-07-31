× Pick-up driver smashes into victim’s car during road rage incident, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 is searching for a man accused of aggravated assault while on the road over the weekend, authorities said.

Joseph Jamal Smith, 31, was driving a white GMC Sierra pickup truck on July 28 in the 21300 block of the Northwest Freeway when deputies reportedly saw the suspect back into the front end of a car that was stopped in traffic.

The officers rushed to the vehicle to check on the Smith and the victims, but investigators said the suspect got of his truck and ran away.

The victims said a disturbance had taken place earlier and the suspect started to chase them. Smith is accused of side sweeping the victims in attempt to run them off the road.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information related to Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the constable’s office at 281-376-3472.