Deputies: Teen attempts to evade officers, tosses gun mid-chase in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen is facing evading arrest charges after deputies responded to a disturbance call over the weekend, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Mason Staggs, 18, was arrested July 29 after officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 12600 block of Pine Bush Drive. Investigators said the suspect ran from deputies and discarded a handgun as he tried to escape.

After a brief chase, Staggs was captured. Investigators later found the suspect’s handgun, which had been reported stolen.

Staggs was booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $4,000.