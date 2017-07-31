× Police: Innocent man killed by stray bullet in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — An innocent man was killed Sunday night after being hit by a stray bullet in northeast Houston, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. after a group of men came to the Big City Food parking lot off Homestead following a nearby block party, the Houston Police Department said. A fight broke out and the men pulled out guns, police said.

One of the men involved was driving southbound on Homestead when investigators said multiple suspects started shooting at the car. According to officers, the alleged gunmen missed their intended target and hit the victim, who was sitting at a nearby car wash.

The police department has not released the victim’s identity.

So far, no arrests have been made.

HPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.