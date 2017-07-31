Is this Texas hotel room haunted?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLINGEN, Texas - Do you believe in ghosts? If you're skeptical, one viral video might make you a believer.

A man going by "POTUS Frank Ramirez" on Facebook posted the video from inside a hotel room outside Brownsville. The video starts with Ramirez saying things in his room have been moving on their own and it's freaking him out. The video appears to show the telephone come off the hook on its own and a towel move off the bathroom counter.

On first viewing, the video is enough to send chills down your spine. However, the more you watch it, the more questions it raises. People on social media point out what they think looks like string to the towel, saying Ramirez is pulling on these objects himself. Someone else pointed out that Ramirez is bragging about his video getting 5 million views.

The best evidence that the video is fake comes when a coat hanger slides off the dresser. In the mirror, you can see Ramirez's hand at his waist, seemingly pulling on something before he hides his hand behind his back.

That's just our best guess, but you can decide for yourself.