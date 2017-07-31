HOUSTON -- Happy Monday Houston! Maggie Flecknoe starts your week off right with this morning's top trending headlines, weather updates and traffic alerts for July 31, 2017.
Maggie’s Morning Mini-Dose
-
FaceTime with Maggie: Houston firefighters fighting for equal pay with petition
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini-cast
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini-cast!
-
Craig meets the Houston Arm Wrestling Association
-
Houston Press Best of Houston®- Best Place to Canoe
-
-
Houston Press Best of Houston®- French Macarons
-
Man’s body found floating in Lake Houston, police say
-
Get ready for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017
-
Top 10 most crime-free cities in Texas— one Greater Houston area made it!
-
HPD: Crash in north Houston kills one
-
-
ATM stolen in SE Houston smash-and-grab, police say
-
HPD: Driver flees scene after fatal car crash
-
Inside Story: Houston artists create street museums