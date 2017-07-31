MTV bringing back TRL, making Moonman statue gender neutral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - Millennials just won't be happy until every piece of pop culture they grew up with has been revived, rebooted and returned to glory.

The latest example? MTV is bringing back Total Request Live!

The fixture of after school programming for anyone who came of age around the turn of the century is returning to the air in October. The show produced more than 2000 episodes between 1998 and 2008 and helped launch careers for a generation of pop icons.

Now, MTV's president wants to bring back more live programming, including a new studio for TRL in Times Square. The new version will have five hosts and the network is reportedly looking to tap YouTube stars, as the network finds it harder to reach its young audience. MTV's ratings have plummeted in recent years, but it just had its best rated month since June 2011, among 18 to 34-year-olds.

The reboots must be working. The network recently brought back the old NBC reality competition "Fear Factor" now hosted by MTV Video Music Award winner Ludacris.

And speaking of the VMA's the Moonman statues are getting a makeover in name only. "Why should it be a man," MTV's president told the New York Times, "It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist." The trophy will now be called the Moon Person, not Moonman.

So, while MTV's programming is reminiscent of the 90s, it's social sensitivity is firmly in 2017.