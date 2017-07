HOUSTON — Oscar-nominated actor Sam Shepard passed away Thursday, according to People magazine.

A spokesman for the Shepard family said the cause was complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Shepard was 73.

The actor was known for her performance in ‘Black Hawk Down’ and ‘The Right Stuff.’ He was also an author, director and playwright. He has written over 40 plays and received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child.