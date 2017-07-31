× Social media leads deputies to alleged car thief in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Through the help of social media, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was able to find a stolen car and arrest the man accused of stealing it, authorities said.

William ‘Billy’ Deforest is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Deforest was found with a 2011 Ford Mustang GT that had been reported stolen from a home in Baytown on July 23. The same house was also burglarized, resulting in the theft of several fire arms.

The victim posted a picture of the muscle car on Facebook. And after numerous shares, a user contacted the victim with the vehicle’s location in the Hazy Hollow area of Magnolia, Texas.

The driver was identified as Deforest, leading investigators to the stolen vehicle in the 33900 block of Laurel Lane.

Investigators said the man tried to hide the vehicle, throwing a cover over it and placing several item around the vehicle. While officers searched, Deforest arrived at the scene on a bicycle. He was arrested and the stolen car keys were found in his pocket.

Anyone with information related to the incident above, please contact the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5876 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).