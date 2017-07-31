× Speeding driver pulled over by fake officer, let go with a warning in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Is it Halloween already? The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of dressing up as a sheriff’s deputy and then pulling a driver over for a traffic warning.

And that’s about it.

Investigators said the alleged impersonator stopped the driver around 12:30 Saturday on State Highway 321 near Highway 1008. The driver was going three miles over the posted speed limit, and after a brief conversation, the phony officer let the driver go.

The sheriff’s office said it has been unable to confirm whether the man is an actually deputy.

He’s described as a man in his 30s, around 6 feet tall and wearing a dark uniform without shoulder patches or a name tag. The sheriff’s office said the man was driving a white, older model Ford Crown Victoria with small emergency dash lights and no markings.

If caught, the man could be charged with impersonator a peace officer.

The sheriff’s asks anyone with information related to the suspect impersonator to call dispatch at 936-336-4500.