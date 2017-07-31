Tropical Storm Emily brings heavy rain to Florida

HOUSTON — The fifth tropical system of the season was named Monday morning after starting out as a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and then strengthening into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Emily is expected to make landfall sometime Monday night, meteorologist said.

The storm has winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts. The storm was about 45 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, but is moving east at 8 mph.

So far, the primary threat continues to be heavy rain in Florida. No weather impacts are expected across the upper Texas coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service had issued a tropical storm warning for the west coast of the Florida Peninsula.

BREAKING: Tropical Depression Six has become Tropical Storm #Emily near Florida's Gulf Coast. Main threat remains heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/pltN3DAQ3H — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 31, 2017

