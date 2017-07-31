Victim raped twice on same night in separate attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, England - A 14-year-old girl in the U.K. is recovering after police say she was raped twice in the same night by two different attackers. The young victim was first raped in a secluded part of a train station in Birmingham. When she walked out and flagged down a car for help, she was attacked and raped a second time after getting in the car with another man.

On Monday, Khurram Rahi, 27, was charged with rape. Police believe he is the man who attacked the teen in the train station. Rahi's solicitor says he will plead not guilty.

Detectives are still looking for the man the girl says attacked her in the car.

A third suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested then released, pending further questioning.

Whoever committed this horrific crime deserves a punishment just as painful.