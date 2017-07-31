VIDEO: Hungry thief jumps counter, steals chicken and full tray of biscuits 

NEW YORK — Well, a man’s got to eat! New York police are searching for a man who was caught on camera jumping over the counter of a chicken joint, so he could steal chick and biscuits, Pix11 reports.

The man jumped the counter of Texas Chicken and Burger late at night on Thursday, July 27, police said. He put an unknown number of chicken pieces inside his bag and grabbed a full tray of biscuits from the Bronx restaurant.

The video, which is making rounds Monday on the viral video circuit, has been posted to several sites.

He shoved an employee who tried to stop the chicken thief from flying the coop, officials said.

Police have asked for help identifying the hungry thief. He has long braids and was last seen wearing a black and pink shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers. He also had a white towel or shirt over his head.