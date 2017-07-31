Video shows man breaking into Illinois home with child inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- Police in Mount Prospect want the public's help in identifying a home invader, WGN9 reports.

Surveillance video captured a man, about 60-65 years old, kicking down the door of a home on North William Street around noon on July 23.

A child upstairs heard the commotion, locked a bedroom door and hid.

When the man ran up the stairs and tried to open the bedroom door, the child screamed and scared him away.

Mount Prospect police say he hasn't been caught yet.

The man has white hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.