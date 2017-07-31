Video shows woman, 21, robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are searching for two men after the release of startling surveillance video showing the suspects mugging a woman at gunpoint in Brooklyn, Pix11 reports.

The armed robbery happened around 4 a.m. July 21 outside 202 Montrose Ave, investigators said.

The victim, 21, was approached by two men who threatened her not to scream and demanded her to hand over her belongings, police said. She gave up her purse to the pair, which contained credit cards and an iPhone 6.

The thieves told her to turn around and walk away, and threatened to shoot if she didn't comply, according to police.

The victim complied and walked eastbound on Montrose Avenue. The men fled westbound.

The woman was not injured in the robbery.

Video produced by Meredith Ganzman.