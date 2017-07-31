Week in Music with Scott Sparks: James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, Incubus, Queen and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - This week in music with Scott Sparks is all about entertainment with lots of fun stuff happening around town. Check it out!!!

August starts off with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt playing the Toyota Center on Tuesday night, August 1.

There's a full slate of concerts on Friday, August 4, with 2 Chainz playing at the House of Blues, Incubus will be at the Woodlands Pavilion, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey play the Toyota Center.

On Saturday night, August 5, Queen with Adam Lambert hold court at the Toyota Center while 311 plays the Revention Music Center.

Sunday, August 6, the Warehouse Live will take part in The International Jazz fest.

