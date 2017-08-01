A 2-year-old is making the skies a little friendlier, one fist-bump at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITY, Missouri - Southwest Airlines may have a new ambassador, and he's only two years old. Video of a little guy treating passengers boarding in Kansas City to a little extra hospitality has gone viral.

Just like Linus, the sweet Peanuts character, he never lets go of his blanket while offering unconditional fist bumps all the way down the aisle. He's all smiles as he extends his little fist, one-by-one, to anyone with his seat and tray table in an upright position. And sure enough, they were all too willing to respond.

We all know, traveling is plenty stressful these days. What a great way to relieve some of that cabin pressure. We can probably learn something from the little boy, and that includes the flight crew!

Maybe every airline needs a pint-sized person to make the skies a little friendlier.