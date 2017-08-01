America’s one-time self-proclaimed ‘toughest sheriff’ is on the wrong side of the law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona - "I took an oath for office to enforce all the laws!" That statement was made in Arizona by Joe Arpaio who once called himself "America's Toughest Sheriff." He made a career out of cracking down on bad guys and fitting them with pink jumpsuits for two decades before being voted out of the job last year. Now, the 85-year-old is on the other side of the law.

A federal judge says the former sheriff is guilty of criminal contempt and could get up to six months behind bars. Arpaio was a key supporter of the controversial "show your papers" law that many argued discriminated against Hispanics. He stood accused of racial profiling people during traffic stops. Even after a judge ordered him to stop, Arpaio continued his immigrant raids.

He argued the order was unclear. Prosecutors say he defied it deliberately. The judge agreed. His attorneys believe the former sheriff deserves a trial by jury and will appeal the conviction.

Doubt he's calling himself "America's Toughest Defendant," though.