Campus carry at community colleges in Texas begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas - With the calendar turning to August, Texas Senate Bill 11, also known as the Campus Carry Law, is now in effect for community colleges in the state.

Concealed handguns are now allowed on campus, but only for those with a license to carry or a concealed handgun license. Open carry of the weapon is not allowed.

At Lone Star College, administrators have been working for months to prepare staff and students.

"At Lone Star College, we pride ourselves on providing high quality education and a very safe environment," said Amos McDonald, Lone Star College's Vice Chancellor of External Affairs. "It doesn't just start today. The process started in October when we started having the forums and it will continue."

Weapons are not allowed in all parts of campus and signage is displayed for areas where guns are prohibited.

"If a student were to feel uncomfortable, or see somebody, or see a weapon, they should reach out to our campus police department immediately," McDonald said.

For more information about the policy at Lone Star, click here.