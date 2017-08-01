× FBI on the hunt for armed bandit who robbed bank at northwest Houston Walmart

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a suspected gunman accused of robbing a bank inside a northwest Houston Walmart on Monday.

Investigators said the gunman entered the Woodforest Bank in the 4800 block of Highway 6 North and approached the counter. The robber then pulled out a black handgun and gave the teller a threatening note demanding cash.

The bank employee complied with the gunman’s demands and handed him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The gunman left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Surveillance snapshots show the man dressed in dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt with a graphic design on the chest, sunglasses and a white Dallas Cowboys baseball cap.

The robber is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, standing at about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS(8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and Android devices.