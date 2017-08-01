Fetch yourself a hot calendar featuring Galveston firefighters with adoptable pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON --Nothing is hotter than some buff guys holding puppies. Especially if those guys happen to be firefighters!

The Galveston Firefighters Association has partnered with the Galveston Island Humane Society to put together quite the fetching calendar for 2018.

It's called "Heroes & Hounds" and each month features a firefighter holding a cuddly pet looking for a fur-ever home.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society. And they need the extra help with around 4,000 strays ending up at their doorstep each year.

You can pre-order your calendar here.

For more on the Galveston Island Humane Society and ways that you can help click here.