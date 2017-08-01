HPD: Two kids shot in SE Houston overnight at stoplight

HOUSTON – Two kids were shot while sitting in their car in south Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before midnight near Scott Street and 610 Loop.

The victims were sitting at a red light when a silver or gray Chrysler 200 pulled up near them, and someone in the car started shooting.

Police said the 15-year-old boy, who was driving was shot in the arm and a younger girl was shot in the hip.

The victims were taken to Houston Fire Station 46 for assistance. When they arrived, the father of one of the victims was with them.

One of the victims were taken to Ben Taub hospital and the other was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators said people in a nearby area car saw the incident. They are talking to them to conduct further details for a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story.