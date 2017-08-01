× Police search for gunman after deadly shooting near Buffalo Wild Wings

RICHMOND, Texas — Police are still searching for one of the two alleged gunmen who opened fire at a vehicle in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of State Highway 99 on July 14.

According to witnesses, two men were observed firing multiple shots into Oseikhuemen Omobhude, 20, vehicle. The men then left the scene in an unknown direction on sports motorcycles, witnesses said.

Despite being shot several times, the victim was able to walk into the restaurant for help.

Omobhude was taken to Memorial-Hermann Hospital – Katy where he later died.

After an investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives, one of the suspects, Victor Cuevas, 20, was arrested on July 28.

Police describe the second gunman standing at approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt with a Texans logo, jeans, and a backpack.

“We have one in custody and another suspect out there,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “He is a dangerous man and we have to get him off the streets and in jail. He has claimed one life; he needs to be stopped.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281 -342-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.