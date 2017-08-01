RodeoHouston season tickets on sale Tuesday

HOUSTON — It’s never too early to prepare for the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show. Officials will be selling a limited number of season tickets Tuesday.

Season ticket purchasers will be promised the same seats for the entire Rodeo and all concert performances. Tickets also include access to all RodeoHouston events and activities at NRG Park.

Garth Brooks will be performing on Feb. 27 and March 18, and his shows are included in the purchase. Officials are expected to post the rest of the concert line-up in January 2018.

Season tickets start at $360 and will go on sale at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The 2018 HLRS will be held Feb. 27 to March 18.