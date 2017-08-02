A sign of the times? Wisconsin-based company begins micro-chipping its employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER FALLS, Wisconsin - Imagine a world where you never hear, "Will that be cash or credit?"

We may live in a world full of paper and plastic, but some folks are leaving that world behind for a microchip. Three Square Market in Wisconsin makes self-checkout kiosks, or mini-convenience stores, especially for break rooms. Technology no bigger than a grain of rice is now letting their employees buy a snack, log in to computers and phones or even unlock doors with just the wave of a hand. A tiny glass microchip programmed with a serial number is inserted under the skin, between the fore-finger and thumb.

Tony Danna says, "I thought it went great. You don't know how it's going to feel or what it's going to feel like, but really in my opinion, it didn't really feel like anything."

Apparently, it hurts less than a flu shot. Getting chipped isn't mandatory at Three Square -- right now -- and it's not for everybody. One employee says she's concerned about how inserting a foreign object into her body might affect her health down the road. Other skeptics worry about their every move being monitored. But it doesn't have GPS tracking. Nevertheless, the possibilities are endless.

"Imagine being able to travel without a passport, or worry about losing it," says Todd Westby. "Just hold your hand up and all the documentation comes up."

It might be just Wisconsin today. But tomorrow we may all get asked, "Got chip?"